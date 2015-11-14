Poland says cannot accept migrants under EU quotas after Paris attacks

WARSAW, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Poland cannot accept migrants under European Union (EU) quotas after Friday’s attacks in Paris, Poland’s European affairs minister designate Konrad Szymanski said on Saturday.

In a commentary published in the right-leaning news portal wPolityce.pl, Szymanski said his incoming government did not agree with Poland’s commitment to accept its share of an EU-wide relocation of immigrants, and now, “in the face of the tragic acts in Paris, we do not see the political possibilities to implement (this).”

Szymanski will take up his position on Monday as part of a government formed by the last month’s election winner, the conservative and eurosceptic Law and Justice (PiS) party. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)