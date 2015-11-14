Paris prosecutor says likely attackers worked in three teams

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The attackers who killed 129 people in Friday night’s wave of shootings and suicide bombings in Paris appeared to be made up of three teams, Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins said on Saturday.

“We can say at this stage of the investigation there was probably three coordinated teams of terrorists behind this barbaric act,” he told a news conference.

He also confirmed that French authorities had a security file for Islamist radicalisation on one of the attackers, who also had a criminal record, but had never spent time in jail.

He added that a person who had hired one of the cars used in the attacks was stopped at the Belgian border.