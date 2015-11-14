FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Qatar says Paris attacks against all human, moral values
November 14, 2015 / 1:36 AM / 2 years ago

Qatar says Paris attacks against all human, moral values

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Attacks in Paris that killed more than 100 people violate all human and moral values, Qatar’s foreign minister said in a statement.

“The state of Qatar, through its foreign minister, strongly condemns these heinous attacks that have struck the French capital causing so many victims,” Khaled al-Attiyah said in a statement sent to Reuters by the embassy in Paris.

“These acts, which target stability and security in France are against all human and moral values,” he added. (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Ralph Boulton)

