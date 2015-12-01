Ryanair sees no material hit from weak bookings after Paris attacks

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ryanair cut fares in response to a dip in demand after attacks in Paris killed 130 people last month, but it does not expect the lower prices to have a material impact on its financial results, its chief executive said on Tuesday.

Heightened travel risks stemming from the Nov. 13 attacks depressed flight bookings to the French capital and other destinations in the days after the attack for a number of European airlines.

“There was a softening of bookings for a week or 10-day period, we responded with 9 pound ($13) fares, 5 quid fares, 2 quid fares,” Michael O‘Leary told journalists in London.

“We’ve seen a small softening (in pricing) in the week or two post Paris and Brussels but nothing material,” he said.

A number of passengers failed to turn up for flights to Paris and Brussels, where authorities warned of a possible follow-on attack.

But unless there is another terrorist attack in Europe O‘Leary said he saw no longer-term impact and Ryanair still expects to meet its target of 105 million passengers in its financial year, which ends on March 31.

Ryanair shares are trading 1.5 percent below their level before the attacks, while the Thomson Reuters European Airlines Index is down 4 percent. ($1 = 0.6640 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Writing by Conor Humphries; editing by Susan Thomas)