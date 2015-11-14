FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Saudi Arabia: Paris attacks shows need to "eradicate" dangerous threats
November 14, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 2 years ago

Saudi Arabia: Paris attacks shows need to "eradicate" dangerous threats

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Paris attacks show it is necessary to eradicate threats to global security through joint international, a Saudi Arabian source told state news agency SPA on Saturday.

“A foreign ministry source condemned the terrorist acts and bombings in the French capital,” the source was quoted as saying.

“Saudi Arabia expresses the need for a concerted effort by the international community to eradicate these dangerous and destructive threats that target security and stability around the globe, and poses a threat to all religions and international norms and conventions,” the source said.

The source added that an effective means for joint international action was needed to fight those who sought “to harm global security under any pretext”. (Reporting By John Irish; editing by Ralph Boulton)

