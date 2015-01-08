FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Police officer wounded in southern Paris shootout -police
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
January 8, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Police officer wounded in southern Paris shootout -police

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(adds details, background)

PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - A police officer was wounded in a shootout in southern Paris on Thursday, a police source told Reuters, adding that it was unclear at this stage whether there was any link to the killings at the Charlie Hebdo magazine.

Television station iTELE said two police officers were lying on the ground after the attack.

French police are carrying out manhunt for two brothers suspected of killing 12 people on Wednesday at satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris in a presumed Islamist militant strike.

On Thursday, authorities released photos of the two French nationals still at large, calling them “armed and dangerous.”

Seven people have already been arrested in the ongoing investigation, Prime Minister Manuel Valls said. (Reporting By Emmanuel Jarry; writing by Alexandria Sage; editing by Mark John and Andrew Callus)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.