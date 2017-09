PARIS, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Gunshots rang out on Friday in the French town of Dammartin-en- Goele, some 40 km (25 miles) from the scene of where police had been hunting two suspects in the killings of 12 people at a satirical weekly, a police source said.

The source added that police were now chasing a vehicle on the nearby A2 motorway. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; editing by Mark John)