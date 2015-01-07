FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain's Prisa says suspect parcel not dangerous
January 7, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Spain's Prisa says suspect parcel not dangerous

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A suspect parcel received by Spanish media group Prisa on Wednesday did not contain anything dangerous, a spokesman for the group said, and employees had gone back to work.

The publisher of El Pais had evacuated its headquarters in Madrid as a security measure.

Earlier on Wednesday hooded gunmen shot dead at least 12 people at the Paris offices of a French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, renowned for lampooning radical Islam.

Reporting By Robert Hetz; writing by Elisabeth O'Leary

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
