Spain's Prisa says suspect parcel not dangerous

MADRID, Jan 7 (Reuters) - A suspect parcel received by Spanish media group Prisa on Wednesday did not contain anything dangerous, a spokesman for the group said, and employees had gone back to work.

The publisher of El Pais had evacuated its headquarters in Madrid as a security measure.

Earlier on Wednesday hooded gunmen shot dead at least 12 people at the Paris offices of a French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo, renowned for lampooning radical Islam.