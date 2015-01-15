FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain High Court opens probe into French gunman's Spanish trip
January 15, 2015 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Spain High Court opens probe into French gunman's Spanish trip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MADRID, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Spain’s High Court on Thursday opened an investigation into the time spent in Spain by French supermarket gunman Amedy Coulibaly, his wife Hayat Boumeddiene and a third party who could have aided the latter’s escape into Syria, the court said.

Coulibaly spent the weekend of Dec. 30 to Jan. 2 in Madrid with his wife who later went to Syria via Turkey, state security sources told La Vanguardia newspaper. He returned to France on Jan. 2, accompanied by a third party, the paper said.

Spain’s Interior Ministry declined to comment. (Reporting By Raquel Castillo and Julien Toyer, Writing by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Julien Toyer)

