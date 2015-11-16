FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French tourism, luxury stocks pummeled after Paris attacks
November 16, 2015 / 8:32 AM / 2 years ago

French tourism, luxury stocks pummeled after Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 16 (Reuters) - French tourism-related and luxury stocks fell sharply early on Monday following the attacks in Paris on Friday, with hotel group Accor opening as much as 7 percent lower.

Aeroports de Paris, the operator of Paris’ Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports and Air France were each down about 5 percent while Eurotunnel was down 4.5 percent.

Luxury groups Hermes, LVMH and Kering , which get a large part of their sales from foreign tourists in Paris, were both down about 3 percent. (Reporting by Geert De Clercq. Editing by Jane Merriman)

