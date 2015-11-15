FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France calls for EU security summit Friday
November 15, 2015 / 12:33 PM / 2 years ago

France calls for EU security summit Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - France called on Sunday for an emergency summit of European Union justice and internal affairs ministers to take place on Non. 20 aimed at speeding up and implementing security measures that are already under discussion.

“Faced with atrocities and acts of terrorism that hit France on November 13 2015, our combat in the struggle against terrorism should, more than ever, be relentless and resolute,” said Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve in a statement after the Islamist militant attacks that killed 129 people in Paris on Friday.

The statement covered potential changes to the Schengen open borders agreement covering some European countries and said the request had been made to European Commission Vice president Frans Timmermans and to Luxembourg’s Security Minister Etienne Schneider. Luxembourg holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union. (Reporting by Andrew Callus; Editing by John Irish)

