BRUSSELS, March 18 (Reuters) - The most wanted fugitive from November’s Paris attacks is wounded and holed up in a Brussels shootout, Belgian newspaper DH reported on Friday.

A police spokeswoman said an operation was ongoing and could not give further details.

Belgian federal prosecutors on Friday confirmed that they found Salah Abdeslam’s fingerprints, a prime suspect following the Nov. 13 Paris attacks, in a Brussels raid on Tuesday. (Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Barbara Lewis)