An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. REUTERS/Social Media Website via REUTERS TV

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Suspected architect of the Paris attacks, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, is dead, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday, citing two intelligence officials.

The Post did not provide details, including the intelligence officials’ nationalities, and Reuters could not immediately confirm the report.