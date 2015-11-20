FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three people were killed in Wednesday's raid by French police - official
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#India Top News
November 20, 2015 / 4:03 PM / 2 years ago

Three people were killed in Wednesday's raid by French police - official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A French policeman and a forensic expert enter a building as they work on the scene in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, November 19, 2015 the day after a police raid to catch fugitives from Friday night's deadly attacks in the French capital. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Three people were killed in a police raid early Wednesday targetting the suspected mastermind of the Paris attacks, the prosecutors office said on Friday.

Police have already identified the mangled body of the supposed mastermind, Abdelhamid Abaaoud. The identification of the other two bodies, which included a woman, was still underway, prosecutors said in a statement. Officials have said from the start that there may have been a third person killed.

A handbag was found in the debris containing a passport in the name of Hasna Ait Boulahcen. A source said previously that a woman with that name may have blown herself up during the raid and may be a cousin of Abaaoud.

Reporting by Chine Labbe; writing by Leigh Thomas; Eding by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.