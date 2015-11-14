FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Provisional death toll from Paris attacks rises to 128
#Industrials
November 14, 2015 / 8:58 AM / 2 years ago

Provisional death toll from Paris attacks rises to 128

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A provisional toll from Paris attacks on Friday put the number of dead at 128 while another 99 were in critical condition, a source at the prosecutor’s office said on Saturday.

Gunmen strapped with suicide bombs attacked restaurants, a concert hall and a sports stadium at locations across Paris on Friday in a deadly rampage that a shaken President Francois Hollande called an unprecedented terrorist attack in France.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier, writing by Sybille de La Hamaide

