Turkish prosecutors probe newspaper for publishing Charlie Hebdo excerpts
January 15, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 3 years ago

Turkish prosecutors probe newspaper for publishing Charlie Hebdo excerpts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Prosecutors in Istanbul have opened an investigation into Turkish newspaper Cumhuriyet for publishing excerpts from French satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo, Turkish television stations said on Thursday.

Cumhuriyet, a staunchly secular opposition newspaper, printed parts of Charlie Hebdo in an insert on Wednesday, one of five international editions of the satirical newspaper.

Muslim clerics in the Middle East have denounced last week’s attack on Charlie Hebdo but criticised the weekly for publishing new cartoons depicting Islam’s Prophet Mohammad in its first issue after the killings. (Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Writing by Nick Tattersall; Editing by Toby Chopra)

