U2 sets December dates for Paris concerts postponed by attacks
November 23, 2015 / 6:55 PM / 2 years ago

U2 sets December dates for Paris concerts postponed by attacks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Irish rock band U2 set early December dates for concerts in Paris on Monday, after cancelling two earlier performances following the attacks by Islamic State militants that took 130 lives.

U2 said they hoped to reflect the indomitable spirit of the city with their “iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE LIVE IN PARIS” special, which will be filmed live and broadcast by cable TV channel HBO.

The band was originally scheduled to perform in Paris on Nov. 14 and Nov. 15, immediately after the Nov. 13 attacks on bars, restaurants, a soccer stadium and the Bataclan concert hall.

“So much that was taken from Paris on the tragic night of November 13th is irreplaceable. For one night, the killers took lives, took music, took peace of mind - but they couldn’t steal the spirit of that city,” frontman Bono said in a statement.

“It’s a spirit our band knows well and will try to serve when we return for the postponed shows on December 6th and 7th. We’re going to put on our best for Paris,” he added.

The Dec. 7 concert will be filmed live at the Accorhotels Arena in Bercy and will air on HBO the same day. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Tom Brown)

