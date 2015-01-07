FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.N. chief voices outrage at "cold-blooded" Paris attack
January 7, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

U.N. chief voices outrage at "cold-blooded" Paris attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

UNITED NATIONS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Wednesday voiced outrage at the “terrible terrorist attack” at the Paris offices of a weekly satirical magazine known for lampooning radical Islam in which at least 12 people were killed.

He voiced “outrage at the despicable attack,” which he described as a “horrendous, unjustifiable and cold-blooded crime.”

“This horrific attack is meant to divide,” Ban told reporters. “We must not fall into that trap.” (Reporting by Louis Charbonneau and Michelle Nichols)

