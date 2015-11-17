FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. looking for opportunities to strike Islamic State: Carter
November 17, 2015

U.S. looking for opportunities to strike Islamic State: Carter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The United States continues to look for opportunities to strike at the Islamic State, U.S. Defense Secretary Ash Carter said on Monday.

“We’re looking for opportunities to get at them, and we’ll continue to do that until they’re defeated,” Carter said, in comments made during his first public appearance since coordinated attacks in Paris on Friday.

Those methods include strikes on oil infrastructure and identifying and aiding ground forces, Carter said in a forum hosted by the Wall Street Journal shown online. (Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
