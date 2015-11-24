FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande says U.S., France to step up strikes in Syria, Iraq
November 24, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 2 years ago

Hollande says U.S., France to step up strikes in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 24 (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Tuesday the United States and France have agreed to step up strikes in Syria and Iraq to target Islamic State after the deadly attacks in Paris.

Hollande, appearing at a White House news conference with U.S. President Barack Obama, said the two leaders agreed on the importance of closing the Turkish border to limit the movement of extremists into Europe. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Jeff Mason, Julia Edwards; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)

