WASHINGTON, Jan 7 (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama on Wednesday condemned the deadly shooting at a magazine office in Paris on Wednesday, calling it a terrorist attack against its ally, France.

“We are in touch with French officials and I have directed my administration to provide any assistance needed to help bring these terrorists to justice,” Obama said in a statement. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton and Susan Heavey; Editing by Bill Trott)