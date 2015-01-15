FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.'s Kerry to give "big hug" to Paris after attacks
January 15, 2015 / 11:27 AM / 3 years ago

U.S.'s Kerry to give "big hug" to Paris after attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said on Thursday his visit to France was to give a “big hug” to Paris after attacks by Islamist gunmen on the satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo.

Kerry was due to meet French President Francois Hollande in Paris on Friday to offer Washington’s support.

“My visit to France is basically to share a big hug with Paris,” Kerry told reporters at a news conference with the Bulgarian prime minister in Sofia.

Reporting by Arshad Mohammed and Tsvetelia Tsolova; writing by Matthias Williams; Editing by Kevin Liffey

