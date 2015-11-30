FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. tightens visa waiver program in wake of Paris attacks
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 30, 2015 / 5:35 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. tightens visa waiver program in wake of Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The White House announced a series of changes to the U.S. visa waiver program on Monday to add more screening for travelers from 38 countries around the world allowed to enter the United States without visas.

The accelerated changes were prompted by the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris by Islamic State militants, which have heightened security concerns among Americans.

The Department of Homeland Security will immediately collect more information from travelers about past visits to “countries constituting a terrorist safe haven” and also will look at pilot programs for collecting biometric information like fingerprints from visa waiver travelers, the White House said in a statement.

The department will also ask Congress for additional powers, including the authority to hike fines for air carriers that fail to verify passport data, the White House said. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.