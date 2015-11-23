White House: European partners should improve information sharing

WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that the United States is committed to helping with the Belgian investigation into Islamic State militants after the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris.

The White House said it believes there is more that its European partners can do to improve the quality and quantity of information they share with each other, and with the United States, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a briefing. (Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Julia Edwards and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey)