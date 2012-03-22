WRAPUP 5-French gunman jumps to his death in hail of bullets

* Gunman dead after jumping from window

* Police blast apartment with explosions all night

* Three police commandos wounded in shootout - media (Updates with gunman dead)

By John Irish

TOULOUSE, France, March 22 (Reuters) - A 23-year-old gunman suspected of killing seven people in southwestern France in the name of al Qaeda, jumped from a window to his death in a hail of bullets after police stormed his apartment on Thursday.

“At the moment when a video probe was sent into the bathroom, the killer came out of the bathroom, firing with extreme violence,” Interior Minister Claude Gueant said, adding that Merah was firing several guns at once.

“In the end, Mohamed Merah jumped from the window with his gun in his hand, continuing to fire. He was found dead on the ground,” he told reporters at the scene. Two police commandos were wounded.

Special forces entered the five-storey building in a suburb of Toulouse after besieging Merah since early on Wednesday.

Gueant said earlier police hoped to capture Merah, who had confessed to police negotiators to killing three soldiers as well as three Jewish children and a rabbi at a school, alive.

President Nicolas Sarkozy, whose already slim chances of beating off a Socialist challenger in next month’s presidential election may be affected by his handling of the crisis, has vowed justice will be done and urged people not to seek revenge.

Early on Thursday, the first opinion poll since the school shooting showed Sarkozy would narrowly beat Socialist Francois Hollande in the first-round vote. But Hollande was seen at eight percentage points ahead in the second round.

There had been a long silence overnight from Merah, who said he wanted to avenge the deaths of Palestinian children and French army involvement in Afghanistan.

“Despite renewed efforts all through the night to reestablish contact by voice and radio, there has been no contact, no showing from him,” Gueant said.

A police source said that the lack of activity picked up by night vision goggles could merely mean that Merah was merely asleep but time was pressing to investigate. “At some point soon we’ll have to go in and see,” the source said.

Merah, a French citizen of Algerian origin who had been under intelligence surveillance for years, shot at police as they closed in on him in the early hours of Wednesday and later boasted to negotiators that he had brought France to its knees.

He said his only regret was not having been able to carry out more killings.