FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SocGen seeks to pay bankers bonuses up to double their salaries
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 17, 2014 / 11:17 PM / 4 years ago

SocGen seeks to pay bankers bonuses up to double their salaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 17 (Reuters) - France’s No. 2 listed bank, Societe Generale, said it will ask shareholders for permission to pay some staff bonuses worth up to double their salaries, in accordance with the European Union cap on bonuses.

SocGen disclosed on Monday a 299.8 million-euro compensation pool in 2013 for management, traders and employees whose activities have a material impact on the risk profile of the bank.

Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea said last month the bonus pool would be down for 2013, after a 445.9 million euro fine over attempted rigging of the Euribor benchmark rate wiped out investment banking profits in the quarter.

From next year bankers’ bonuses in the 28-country EU can be no higher than their salaries or twice that amount if a bank’s shareholders give their approval.

However, HSBC, Lloyds and Barclays are all considering giving top staff monthly or quarterly allowances to boost fixed pay.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.