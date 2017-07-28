FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in an hour
France approves bids for 500 MW solar power generation
#Russia
#Trump
#Earnings
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Cyber Risk
Booming cyber security job market boon for hackers
Digital currency start-ups shrug off SEC warning on fund raising
Future of Money
Digital currency start-ups shrug off SEC warning on fund raising
Pakistan's PM Sharif removed in corruption probe
Pakistan
Pakistan's PM Sharif removed in corruption probe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 28, 2017 / 8:54 AM / in an hour

France approves bids for 500 MW solar power generation

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - France has approved tenders to develop large-scale solar power projects with a total installed capacity of 500 megawatts (MW), Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot said on Friday.

The average price proposed by the winners in the tender process was 55.5 euros ($64.96) per megawatt-hour (MWh) for installations with a high capacity, and 63.9 euros MWh for the project as a whole, the minister said.

He added that the project was in line with the objective announced in the French Climate Plan on July 6 to reach 32 percent of renewable energies by 2030. ($1 = 0.8544 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Gus Trompiz)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.