France approves bids for 500 MW solar power generation

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - France has approved tenders to develop large-scale solar power projects with a total installed capacity of 500 megawatts (MW), Ecology Minister Nicolas Hulot said on Friday.

The average price proposed by the winners in the tender process was 55.5 euros ($64.96) per megawatt-hour (MWh) for installations with a high capacity, and 63.9 euros MWh for the project as a whole, the minister said.

He added that the project was in line with the objective announced in the French Climate Plan on July 6 to reach 32 percent of renewable energies by 2030. ($1 = 0.8544 euros) (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Gus Trompiz)