UPDATE 1-French solar developer Solairedirect postpones IPO on lack of demand
April 29, 2015 / 2:41 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-French solar developer Solairedirect postpones IPO on lack of demand

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail on company strategy)

PARIS, April 29 (Reuters) - French solar developer Solairedirect has postponed its 175 million euro IPO because of insufficient demand for the shares.

A company statement said the IPO would not be going ahead.

“The order level did not reach the desired volume. The project has not been cancelled, the company will come back (to the market) as soon as possible,” said a source close to the company who declined to be identified.

The source declined to specify how much bidders had offered and at what price.

The firm had set an indicative price range of 16-21.50 euros a share, implying a market capitalisation of 386 million euros ($412 million) based on the mid-point.

Citigroup and Deutsche Bank acted as joint bookrunners. CA-CIB, Carnegie and RBC were co-leads.

Solairedirect, which had 156 million euros in revenue in the year to March 2014, develops and operates solar parks and takes minority equity stakes in them. The IPO proceeds would have allowed the firm to boost these stakes and strengthen its balance sheet.

The company has just under 500 megawatts of solar energy in operation or under construction - roughly equivalent to half a nuclear plant - and mostly in France.

It has another 4,500 megawatts worth of projects, including in India and Chile, the source said. The firm hopes to build 2,000 megawatts of solar power installations in India by 2019.

Reporting by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
