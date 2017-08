Oct 21 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings said on Friday it had raised the outlook on France's "AA" long-term sovereign credit rating to "stable" from "negative", citing "growth-enhancing" fiscal reforms.

S&P said the "stable" outlook reflected the gradual introduction of reforms to the country's tax system and the labor code. (bit.ly/2eB9ihy) (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)