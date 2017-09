PARIS, May 2 (Reuters) - France’s main pilots union SNPL said on Friday it was cancelling plans for a month-long strike that was due to start on Saturday and which had raised the spectre of serious disruption to Air France services throughout the month of May.

The decision was announced at an SNPL news conference at Charles de Gaulle airport north of Paris. (Reporting By Astric Wendlant: Writing by Brian Love)