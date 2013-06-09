FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Strikes to hit French airports from Tuesday
June 9, 2013 / 1:51 PM / in 4 years

Strikes to hit French airports from Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - French air-transport unions plan to strike from Tuesday to Thursday and airlines should reduce flights to the major airports, France’s civil aviation authority (DGAC) said.

The DGAC has asked airlines to drop half their flights to airports serving Paris, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux.

The unions are protesting against European Union plans to liberalise civil airspace under the “Single European Sky” banner. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Janet Lawrence)

