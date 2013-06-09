Strikes to hit French airports from Tuesday

PARIS, June 9 (Reuters) - French air-transport unions plan to strike from Tuesday to Thursday and airlines should reduce flights to the major airports, France’s civil aviation authority (DGAC) said.

The DGAC has asked airlines to drop half their flights to airports serving Paris, Lyon, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse and Bordeaux.

The unions are protesting against European Union plans to liberalise civil airspace under the “Single European Sky” banner. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Janet Lawrence)