CORRECTED-French unions call protests, strikes against cutbacks

(Corrects day to Thursday)

* Anti-cutback march set for afternoon in Paris

* Coincides with air traffic, state radio strikes

* Government confirms 2015 growth forecast of just 1 pct

By Brian Love

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - French unions sought on Thursday to ramp up protests against public spending cuts, calling for work stoppages and marches by public-sector staff that coincided with strikes by air traffic controllers and state radio workers.

The protest marches nationwide and a large rally planned for Paris in the afternoon were set to test how much support unions can muster over spending curbs they say are undermining both public service and purchasing power generally, to the detriment of the euro zone’s second-largest economy.

The protests come a day after President Francois Hollande’s government said it still expected economic growth of just 1 percent this year, underlining that its recovery remains fragile.

It also trimmed its forecast for 2016 and 2017 to 1.5 percent growth each year, from 1.7 percent in 2016 and 1.9 percent in 2017, although it hopes a weak euro, lower oil prices and low interest rates will help it do better.

In an encouraging sign, the Bank of France raised its estimate for first-quarter growth to 0.4 percent from an earlier 0.3 percent quarter-on-quarter, citing stronger foreign demand.

It was unclear how big the protests, culminating in an afternoon march through Paris, would be. The large union CFDT refused to join the call made by other unions, arguing the savings being made in France were not big enough to be compared to austerity undergone by neighbours such as Spain.

The newspaper Le Figaro quoted a CGT union member as saying staff who man the Eiffel Tower would keep it shut it until 6.00 pm (1600 GMT).

The call for a major rally and stoppages across the public sector, including by state-employed teachers, coincided with the second day of an air traffic control strike and another day in the longest-ever protest over a shakeup at France’s public radio network.

Airlines such as Air France, easyJet and Ryanair said they had to scrap hundreds of flights in and out of France and to some destinations elsewhere in Europe because controllers struck over plans to change work conditions and raise their retirement age to 59 from 57.

At Radio France, a public-service entity that includes two orchestras as well as a national and local radio network, programming was scaled back as the organisation’s industrial dispute entered a fourth week.

Staff are at loggerheads with Radio France boss Matthieu Gallet, who is under government pressure to pursue money-saving measures without prolonging the conflict.

The broader call for anti-austerity marches and stoppages in the public service more generally came from the CGT, Force Ouvriere and other, smaller unions but not the CFDT -- roughly as big as the CGT at national level but less hard-line.

Some teachers in France’s public school network stayed out, but many schools keep their doors open during stoppages by providing activities in place of teaching for pupils.

Hollande’s government has vowed to cut its deficit to EU-agreed levels by the end of his tenure in 2017. But it insists it is sparing the French people the drastic austerity of Greece, Spain or Ireland.

The government has said it will shave a total 50 billion euros off its initial spending projections by 2017, but total state spending will still rise slightly. (Editing by Mark John, Larry King)