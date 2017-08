PARIS, Aug 24 (Reuters) - French naval contractor DCNS on Wednesday said it was working to determine if harm had been caused to its clients by a massive leak of secret documents about its Scorpene submarines published in Australian media.

"We're going to determine ... if harm was caused to our clients and establish action plans," a company spokesman said. (Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; writing by Michel Rose; editing by Richard Lough)