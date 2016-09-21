FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tereos sees sugar yield of 12.8 T/ha from its French crop
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
U.S.
'Patriot Prayer' rally canceled in San Francisco
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 21, 2016 / 2:26 PM / a year ago

Tereos sees sugar yield of 12.8 T/ha from its French crop

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - French farm cooperative group Tereos said on Wednesday it expects a sugar yield of 12.8 tonnes per hectare from its sugar beet harvest in France that is getting under way.

Tereos is the largest sugar maker in France and collects over 40 percent of the total French beet crop.

The company expects to harvest close to 15 million tonnes of sugar beet, it said in a statement. This compares with a French farm ministry forecast projecting total crop at 33.1 million tonnes.

The group was starting its annual production run at its sugar factories on Wednesday and expected the campaign to last 102 days, it said.

Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Gus Trompiz, Editing by Bate Felix

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.