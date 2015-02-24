FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France doubles fund to help local authorities with Swiss franc surge
February 24, 2015

France doubles fund to help local authorities with Swiss franc surge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 24 (Reuters) - France has decided to double to 3 billion euros ($3.39 billion) a fund that is helping local authorities deal with toxic loans and a surge in the Swiss Franc, the Budget Ministry said on Tuesday.

Half of the additional 1.5 billion euros will be provided by banks, an official at the ministry said.

French municipal borrowers have seen the cost of billions of euros in Swiss franc-linked debt spiral dangerously higher, forcing the state to lend them a helping hand.

Up until the 2008-09 financial crisis, many municipalities and local governments took out long-term loans linked to foreign currencies, offering low interest rates in the initial years and floating rates afterwards. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
