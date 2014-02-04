France's Systeme U warns of slower sales growth

PARIS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - French food retailer Systeme U said a challenging economic climate would weigh on its sales growth this year though it still aimed for a higher domestic market share thanks to price cuts it hopes will lure new customers.

Retailers across Europe have been struggling as shoppers’ disposable income is squeezed by subdued wages growth and austerity measures and many have responded with price cuts.

“In 2014 consumption will remain difficult while we are headed for deflation in selling (price) and demand,” Systeme U Chief Executive Serge Papin told a news conference on Tuesday.

The unlisted company, France’s fourth-largest food retailer by market share, is predicting sales growth of 2.5 percent this year to 18.90 billion euros, excluding fuel, which would be a slowdown from the 3.5 percent growth achieved in 2013.

The number of French households concerned about unemployment rose again in January, a monthly survey by the official INSEE statistic agency found.

French consumer spending however slipped less than expected in December with a fall of 0.1 percent from November, data released last week by INSEE also showed.

Systeme U said it aimed to increase market share to 10.6 percent in 2014 from 10.3 percent in 2013 and 9.9 percent in 2012.

This would compare with a domestic market share of 20.3 percent in 2013 for Carrefour, 19.6 percent for Leclerc and 14.2 percent for Intermarche.

“Systeme U will remain among the most (price) competitive retailers,” Papin said.

Excluding fuel and the effect of store disposals and additions, Systeme U sales grew 2 percent in 2013, outperforming a rise of 1.3 percent for Carrefour and a decline of 2.9 percent for Casino in France.

The retailer has 1,559 stores, including 844 Hyper U or Super U discount stores and 715 convenience neighbourhood stores known as Marche U, U Express and Utile. (Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Pravin Char)