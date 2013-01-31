FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French regulator eyes tougher takeover rules-paper
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 31, 2013 / 10:11 AM / in 5 years

French regulator eyes tougher takeover rules-paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Proposals could be voted into law this year

* AMF not immediately available for comment

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - France’s AMF markets watchdog is eyeing tougher rules on hostile takeovers that could be voted into law this year, French newspaper Les Echos said on Thursday, citing a confidential document.

The proposals put together by the AMF include barring potential acquirers from setting the threshold for shareholder acceptance of bids and limiting large minority shareholders’ ability to build stakes without needing to launch a full buyout offer.

The AMF was not immediately available for comment.

The French government is studying other options including a lowering of the ownership threshold that would trigger a full buyout offer, currently at 30 percent, Les Echos said. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.