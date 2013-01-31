French regulator eyes tougher takeover rules-paper

* Proposals could be voted into law this year

* AMF not immediately available for comment

PARIS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - France’s AMF markets watchdog is eyeing tougher rules on hostile takeovers that could be voted into law this year, French newspaper Les Echos said on Thursday, citing a confidential document.

The proposals put together by the AMF include barring potential acquirers from setting the threshold for shareholder acceptance of bids and limiting large minority shareholders’ ability to build stakes without needing to launch a full buyout offer.

The AMF was not immediately available for comment.

The French government is studying other options including a lowering of the ownership threshold that would trigger a full buyout offer, currently at 30 percent, Les Echos said. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by David Holmes)