Paris court rules against Tapie in high-stakes Adidas case
#Financials
December 3, 2015 / 1:33 PM / 2 years ago

Paris court rules against Tapie in high-stakes Adidas case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 3 (Reuters) - A Paris court on Thursday rejected tycoon Bernard Tapie’s demand that he be paid up to 1.2 billion euros ($1.28 billion) in compensation on the grounds that a state-controlled bank duped him into selling the Adidas sportswear firm for less than its worth in 1992.

In the final chapter of a legal battle that has lasted two decades, the court said Tapie, a 72-year-old who has dabbled in everything from media and football investment to stints as a minister, actor and talk-show host, should on the contrary pay back hundreds of millions of euros to the state.

The ruling centres on claims by Tapie that he was hoodwinked by the now-defunct Credit Lyonnais bank into selling Adidas for far less than the amounts it subsequently fetched when resold and then floated on the stock market. ($1 = 0.9379 euros) (Reporting by Chine Labbe and Brian Love; Editing by James Regan)

