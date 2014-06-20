FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France to increase electricity tariffs by less than 5 pct -Valls
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
June 20, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

France to increase electricity tariffs by less than 5 pct -Valls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 20 (Reuters) - The French government plans to raise regulated electricity tariffs by less than 5 percent in the autumn, Prime Minister Manuel Valls told journalists on Friday.

French Energy Minister Segolene Royal said on Thursday that she had cancelled a 5 percent rise in regulated tariffs that had been planned for Aug. 1, which had been decided by the previous government, hitting shares in power company EDF .

Until now, regulated electricity tariffs were calculated according to EDF’s production costs, with the French energy regulator CRE making sure the government increased tariffs enough to cover the costs.

“An increase will take place in autumn and will take into account recent developments on the market; it is going to be lower than the 5 percent initially panned,” a government statement quoted Valls as saying.

Reporting by Marine Douet; Writing by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.