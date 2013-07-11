FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2013 / 12:37 PM / in 4 years

French finmin criticises EU Commission on financial transaction tax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 11 (Reuters) - France’s finance minister on Thursday criticised the European Commission’s proposal on a financial transaction tax.

“The European Commission’s proposal seems to me to be excessive and risks being counter-productive,” Pierre Moscovici told a conference.

“I want to work on improving the Commission’s proposal so that we have a tax that does not undermine the financing of the economy,” he said.

The EU’s top tax official said last week that Europe could scale down a proposed tax on financial transactions, signalling for the first time readiness to soften a scheme which some fear could backfire. (Reporting by Yann Le Guernigou and Leigh Thomas; Writing by Ingrid Melander)

