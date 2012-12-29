Rejected French tax measures worth 300-500 mln euros -finmin

PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The French Constitutional Council’s rejection on Saturday of a 75 percent upper income tax rate and other minor measures in the 2013 budget will affect some 300-500 million euros worth of tax revenues, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said.

“The rejected measures represent 300 to 500 million euros. Our deficit-cutting path will not be affected,” Moscovici told BFM television.

He added that the Socialist government would resubmit a proposal to raise taxes on high incomes in 2013 and 2014.