Rejected French tax measures worth 300-500 mln euros -finmin
December 29, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 5 years ago

Rejected French tax measures worth 300-500 mln euros -finmin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The French Constitutional Council’s rejection on Saturday of a 75 percent upper income tax rate and other minor measures in the 2013 budget will affect some 300-500 million euros worth of tax revenues, Finance Minister Pierre Moscovici said.

“The rejected measures represent 300 to 500 million euros. Our deficit-cutting path will not be affected,” Moscovici told BFM television.

He added that the Socialist government would resubmit a proposal to raise taxes on high incomes in 2013 and 2014.

