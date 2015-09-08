FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Sapin says overseas cash declarations to help fund tax cuts
September 8, 2015 / 7:42 AM / 2 years ago

France's Sapin says overseas cash declarations to help fund tax cuts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - French tax authorities expect at least 2.6 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in revenue from the declaration of offshore accounts next year, helping to finance tax cuts for low-income households, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday.

A recently introduced service allowing people to settle unpaid tax on overseas assets has attracted more filings and bigger sums than expected, Sapin said on BFM TV.

The government of President Francois Hollande, who on Monday pledged 2 billion euros in tax cuts for lower-income families, now expects “at least as much” 2016 tax revenue on repatriated funds as the 2.6 billion projected for this year, Sapin said.

“If we can cover a part of the tax cut for the less wealthy with taxes paid by those who have hidden their money overseas, I’d consider that rather fair and efficient,” Sapin said. ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by James Regan)

