UPDATE 1-France's Sapin says overseas cash declarations to help fund tax cuts

* Sapin says declarations on overseas assets to fund tax cuts

* Overall tax receipts, budget savings in line with expectations

* Govt still eyes 4 bln eur of asset sales this year (Add minister comments, details)

PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - French tax authorities expect at least 2.6 billion euros ($2.9 billion) in revenue from the declaration of offshore accounts next year, helping to finance tax cuts for low-income households, Finance Minister Michel Sapin said on Tuesday.

A recently introduced service allowing people to settle unpaid tax on overseas assets has attracted more filings and bigger sums than expected, Sapin said on BFM TV.

The government of President Francois Hollande, who on Monday pledged 2 billion euros in tax cuts for lower-income families, now expects “at least as much” 2016 tax revenue on repatriated funds as the 2.6 billion projected for this year, Sapin said.

“If we can cover a part of the tax cut for the less wealthy with taxes paid by those who have hidden their money overseas, I’d consider that rather fair and efficient,” Sapin said.

The government’s overall tax receipts and budget savings are in line with expectations, and there are still 7 billion euros available out of 8 billion set aside for unbudgeted savings this year, Sapin said later at a news conference.

Although there was a 900 million euro shortfall in corporate tax income, this was because companies were using a tax credit scheme designed to boost their competitiveness more than expected.

The government booked corporate tax income of 8.7 billion euros between the start of the year and the end of July, down 37 percent from the same period last year, according to Finance Ministry data published on Tuesday.

Sapin also said the government still planned to sell 4 billion euros in assets this year despite recent turbulence on stock markets, although it would take market conditions into account. ($1 = 0.8946 euros) (Reporting by Laurence Frost and Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)