BNP's Prot denies bank assisted tax evaders

PARIS, April 17 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas Chairman Baudouin Prot on Tuesday denied suggestions that France’s largest listed bank had given tax evaders a helping hand, insisting it upheld all laws and did not tolerate clients concealing their assets from tax inspectors.

Reading heavily from notes, Prot - who for more than a decade helped oversee BNP’s expansion into a sprawling but very euro zone-focused banking giant - played down the bank’s presence in tax havens during a grilling from a Senate committee on tax evasion.

Prot is one of two top French bankers called in by the recently formed committee in an election-year probe of how serious the country’s capital flight problem is and whether some banks are making it easy for its wealthiest citizens to dodge taxes.

“We are no longer present in any tax havens as defined by the OECD,” Prot told senators. “Our policy is to be rigorous and vigilant ... no opacity is tolerated.”

France’s presidential election campaign and the backdrop of the euro zone debt crisis have put tax-evasion concerns back on the map, with banks particularly in the spotlight over their activities in tax havens.

Responding to queries over a long list of BNP subsidiaries based in tax shelters like Luxembourg, the Cayman Islands and Switzerland - none of which are described as tax havens by the OECD - Prot said many were either non-operational or insignificant.

“We have really gone on a crackdown against these subsidiaries,” said Prot, explaining that many in the Cayman Islands and Luxembourg were being liquidated.

Pressed on whether BNP offered its clients investments or structures like trusts specifically to help them evade tax, Prot denied any such practice and said French clients were not sold any products - like trusts - targeted for international clients.

He added that even when trusts were created for international clients, the guidelines were clear. “If there is no transparency, the bank will not take part,” he said.

At the end of the session, Prot was swamped by cameras as he left the hearing room, which is decorated with pictures of symbols of French technological prowess like the A380 superjumbo jetliner and Ariane rocket.

In the corridor outside he cross paths and exchanged a brief handshake with the next witness, Frederic Oudea, the chief executive of rival bank Societe Generale. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Mark Potter)