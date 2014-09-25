FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Regulator refuses to suspend Bouygues-SFR network sharing deal
Sections
Featured
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
Hurricane Maria
Maria's next target: Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
September 25, 2014 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Regulator refuses to suspend Bouygues-SFR network sharing deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Replaces erroneous reference to Arcep telecom regulator with competition authority as source throughout)

PARIS, Sept 25 (Reuters) - France’s competition authority rejected a request by Orange to suspend a mobile network sharing agreement between Bouygues Telecom and SFR, saying it did not pose a serious threat to the interests of consumers or the sector.

“Nothing put forward by Orange indicates that there is a serious and immediate impact that would require the suspension of the agreement or its extension to 4G roaming, which remains limited in scope,” the regulator said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Leila Abboud; Editing by James Regan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.