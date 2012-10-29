FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
French telecoms to lift prices for 4G - report
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Electronics
October 29, 2012 / 7:41 AM / 5 years ago

French telecoms to lift prices for 4G - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 29 (Reuters) - French telecom operators will have to raise tariffs for the upcoming launch of 4G services, the head of the country’s main industry group said in an interview with daily Le Figaro on Monday.

Pierre Louette, who is also deputy chief executive of France Telecom, said tax increases were making it even harder for operators to lower prices while investing in high-speed networks.

“I won’t be surprised if 4G is more expensive,” Louette said. “The sector could return to tiered offers with higher prices for faster services.”

France Telecom plans to start offering 4G services to French consumers early next year.

Reporting by Elena Berton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.