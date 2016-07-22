FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Antin puts French mobile mast operator FPS on the block
July 22, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

Antin puts French mobile mast operator FPS on the block

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, July 22 (Reuters) - French cellphone mast operator FPS Towers has been put up for sale by its owner, Antin Infrastructure Partners, the company's Chief Executive Frederic Zimer said on Friday.

A prospectus was sent to potential buyers earlier this month, the FPS boss told Reuters, confirming a report in TMT Finance.

The sale of FPS, established as the main competitor to French operator TDF in 2012 with the purchase of 2,000 mobile phone pylons from Bouygues Telecom, could raise around 1 billion euros ($1.10 billion), according to the industry newsletter.

Spanish competitor Cellnext, which recently bought 230 pylons from Bouygues, is seen as a potential bidder as it seeks to expand in Europe. ($1 = 0.9117 euros) (Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Writing by Laurence Frost; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
