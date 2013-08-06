FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bouygues and others sue Orange and SFR for $1.9 bln - report
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 6, 2013 / 12:26 PM / in 4 years

Bouygues and others sue Orange and SFR for $1.9 bln - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Mobile operators in France including Bouygues Telecom have sued market leaders Orange and SFR for 1.44 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in compensation for what they allege to be anticompetitive behaviour, monthly L‘Expansion reported.

The complainants, which also include Omea Telecom and Euro-Information Telecom, are basing their claims - filed in a Paris commercial court - on a ruling by French competition authorities in December, L‘Expansion said on its website.

The watchdog then penalised Orange and SFR in relation to offers dating from 2005-2008 giving subscribers unlimited calls within the same network. This was deemed to be unfair to smaller competitor Bouygues and to have distorted competition.

Orange faces demands for 790 million euros, while Vivendi unit SFR is being targeted for 650 million, L‘Expansion said.

Orange and SFR declined to comment. Bouygues Telecom was not immediately reachable.

$1 = 0.7553 euros Reporting by Gwenaelle Barzic; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.