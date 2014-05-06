FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouygues, SFR open to offers for Virgin Mobile -report
May 6, 2014 / 6:40 AM / 3 years ago

Bouygues, SFR open to offers for Virgin Mobile -report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 6 (Reuters) - Bouygues Telecom and Vivendi’s SFR unit are both ready to make offers for French virtual mobile network operator Virgin Mobile, Les Echos newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Virgin Mobile is 46 percent owned by Carphone Warehouse , Europe’s biggest independent mobile phone retailer, 46 percent by Virgin Group and 8 percent by management. It is worth up to 300 million euros ($416 million), the newspaper said.

Carphone Warehouse, which is currently in merger talks with Dixons Retail, said last month that quarterly revenue at its Virgin Mobile France joint venture fell 8.6 percent.

Bouygues declined to comment. SFR was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7205 Euros) (Reporting by Pascale Denis; editing by Jason Neely)

