PARIS, July 11 French telecoms regulator Arcep plans to impose several new obligations on market leader Orange to improve companies' access to ultra-fast fixed broadband services.

The regulator underscored Orange's dominance in the French corporate market and said French small and medium-sized (SMEs) companies needed to have a "real choice" when it came to fibre-optics technology, which offers higher Internet speed than the copper-based ADSL alternative.

"The development of a fibre mass market for micro enterprises and SMEs is a vital part of the French economy’s digitisation," Arcep said in a statement.

"Arcep has noted Orange’s very strong position in the business market," it added.

New regulatory measures will include the obligation for Orange to allow alternative operators to re-sell its products allowing access to the business market, and pricing regulation for wholesale offers to businesses to avoid "excessive" and "predatory pricing".

The regulatory changes are set to be implemented from January 2018 onwards, and will be formally adopted after a public consultation, with the final decisions due before the end of November, Arcep said.

Former monopoly Orange has invested heavily lately in deploying the so-called "Fiber to the home" (FTTH) network in France, becoming the market leader in this field.

Rivals SFR Group and Iliad have also entered in the race and are spending billions to deploy their own fiber network. (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)